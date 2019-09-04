EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in East Longmeadow are seeking the public's help in searching for a missing man.
Sgt. Manning of the East Longmeadow Police Department tell us that they are searching for a 22-year-old male, who's been missing since yesterday.
He is described as being 5'8" and weighing approximately 180 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a red Christmas t-shirt with grey shorts, black socks and black sneakers.
Sgt. Manning said that the individual may be in danger.
We're told that he was last seen in the area of Heritage Park.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.