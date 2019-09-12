Missing East Longmeadow woman Senecal

Police say Kathryn Senecal is missing. 

Courtesy: East Longmeadow Police

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in East Longmeadow are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a missing woman.

According to Sgt. James Gagnon of the East Longmeadow Police Department, officials are searching for 33-year-old Kathryn Senecal, who was last seen around 7:00 Wednesday night.

Senecal is described as being approximately 5'6" and weighs around 250 pounds, with short black hair.

She was last seen wearing yoga pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.