EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in East Longmeadow are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a missing woman.
According to Sgt. James Gagnon of the East Longmeadow Police Department, officials are searching for 33-year-old Kathryn Senecal, who was last seen around 7:00 Wednesday night.
Senecal is described as being approximately 5'6" and weighs around 250 pounds, with short black hair.
She was last seen wearing yoga pants.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440.
