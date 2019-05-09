EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a bank on North Main Street early Thursday afternoon.
Sgt. Manning of the East Longmeadow Police Department tells us that officers were called to the People's Bank, located at 60 North Main Street, around 2:50 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery in progress.
When they arrived on scene, a suspect could not be located.
Sgt. Manning stated that a weapon was shown by the suspect during the incident, and officials have not disclosed how much money they got away with.
Police say they are looking for a stocky, white male, approximately 5'10", with red or reddish hair, and is believed to be in either his thirties or his forties.
He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.
Sgt. Manning adds that a swastika tattoo is visible on his right hand.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the person that fits the above description is urged to contact Detective Ingalls at 413-525-5440 and dial ext.2504.
