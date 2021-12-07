EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in East Longmeadow are warning residents about laced marijuana.
Officials posted to the department's Facebook page on Tuesday morning and wrote, in part:
"...Some marijuana in our area has recently been found to be laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl is a very powerful synthetic opioid that can lead to severe health problems including overdoses. Please be aware and cautious."
Western Mass News is working to get answers after this announcement and will have more starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
