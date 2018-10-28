EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are asking the public to remember to lock their vehicles, and to not leave any belongings in your car overnight due to an increase in car break-ins.
Officials tell us that these break-ins occur in the areas of Maple Street, Westwood Avenue, and Vineland Avenue.
All of the vehicles that were broken into were left unlocked.
East Longmeadow officials say that the suspect may be using a golf cart by means of transportation.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact East Longmeadow Police at 413-525-5440.
