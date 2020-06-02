EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Child care providers like daycare centers and preschools across the state are sifting through the Baker Administration’s new reopening guidelines released Monday.
Western Mass News checked in with a popular preschool in East Longmeadow that's been around for decades.
Some very tough decisions may have to be made to keep the doors open.
“It’s been really hard,” Busy Bees Preschool Owner Marna Shields said. “It’s been sad, it’s been scary, it’s been really an emotional time for all of us, the kids and parents as well.”
Shields said since their school year was cut short by the coronavirus, she and her teachers gathered together socially distanced outside.
Much of the talk centered on Gov. Charlie Baker's new guidelines released Monday for childcare programs.
“It’s very difficult to digest,” she said. “It’s overwhelming. I definitely cried after I read those because I really worry about our program, and I want it to work.”
A parade was held recently so teachers and staff could see all their students and families.
This is a close-knit community, and for little ones, this is a hard reality to embrace.
Busy Bees usually holds a popular summer program, but Shields said it’s just not possible this summer with the new guidelines which include temperature checks for all students and staff upon entry, children over the age of 2 are encouraged to wear masks, groups are limited to 10 children and two staff, and children must remain in the same group with the same teachers or providers.
“I'm definitely very concerned that in order to operate, you depend on a certain amount of children to come to your center, and you need that income in order to pay the rent and the teachers, and now they're telling us to cut our numbers almost in half,” she said.
Shields said of course it’s all about safety, but the reality is the new rules will make it hard for many to meet expenses.
“A lot of these centers, especially the ones that are full-day centers, these parents need to go to work and they're putting a lot of pressure and rules and new standards that will make it virtually impossible to allow families to all go back to work, and that's really scary,” she said.
She said she'll have to get creative to keep the doors open, and is so appreciative of so much support.
“We have felt so loved, and it really just makes my heart feel so full to know how much they care about us and miss us, and we miss them so much,” she said. “This has been really hard for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.