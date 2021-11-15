EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A celebration was held Monday among students and staff at Birchland Park Middle School in East Longmeadow as their principal made his long-awaited return after suffering a heart attack over the summer.
“It feels absolutely amazing. The students and staff at Birchland Park in East Longmeadow, it's been awesome with their love and support of me and it feels good to be back with them,” said Birchland Park Middle School Principal Timothy Allen.
It was an emotional welcome back on Monday for Allen. Students and staff cheered him on as he arrived after months away recovering from a heart attack.
“He is the greatest educator, leader, and friend that any of us could possibly have. For him to come back and see this, this is the very least we can do to welcome him back,” said Conor Martin, acting principal at Birchland Park Middle School
It was just three days after his 43rd birthday, while on a family vacation on Cape Cod in July, when Allen felt a pain in his chest. It got worse as he and a friend were driving to get medical attention and that friend administered CPR, which likely saved his life.
“When he had his heart attack, it gave us all a heart attack because he is the heart and soul of Birchland Park Middle School and a massive part of this community,” Martin added.
Allen was in the hospital for 53 days. During that time, the #timmystrong campaign was launched and received an outpouring of support from local businesses, family, friends, and colleagues of Allen.
“Thank you so much to #timmystrong. I’ve had so much support from both this community and Springfield and all over the place, so thank you so much to everyone that that has stuck in there with me,” Allen explained.
Community members told Western Mass News that Allen has been a positive light in town for years. As a dad, he coaches basketball for his daughter’ AAU teams, as well as the varsity girls' basketball team in Longmeadow, where he was also an all-Western Mass. player.
“We wanted to make sure that he knew exactly how we all felt and how much his absence was noted when he was gone and we are just so thrilled that he is able to be joining us at the best middle school in the U.S.A.,” Martin said.
For Allen, he feels lucky to be alive and continues to make an impact through his various leadership roles.
“I think East Longmeadow is just a fantastic community and I just love middle school and in my heart is in this building at Birchland Park,” Allen noted.
Allen will be returning to school as of Monday, beginning with working half-days and then easing into full days
“I’m a lucky guy,” Allen said.
