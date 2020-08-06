EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The East Longmeadow School Committee made their decision on the back-to-school plan Thursday evening.
After a lengthy meeting, the East Longmeadow School Committee opted to begin the school year fully remote. Parents Western Mass News spoke with wanted their kids back in school in some capacity, but they understand being safe is the most important thing.
The committee discussed for more than two hours on how to move forward with bringing kids back-to-school. Parents hoped for a hybrid learning arrangement.
"I'm kind of in the camp of the hybrid. I think it's a little safer for the children," said East Longmeadow parent Pamela Minahan.
After weighing their options, the school district decided on a fully remote plan for this fall. They concluded it was the best decision, but Minahan is hesitant about that option.
"I think the remote situation is a little bit tougher. I think I'd want to hear what the plans are in terms of how involved the teachers are going to be," Minahan noted.
Other parents want their kids back in the classroom full time.
"I think a hybrid basis would be good to start, but ultimately full-time back-to-school. I know it's difficult being a parent and having a child at home all day," East Longmeadow parent Johnathan Beaty.
The East Longmeadow School Committee will re-evaluate things in January, to see if they should start sending students to the classroom.
