HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are on scene after a motor vehicle crashed into a utility pole located on East Longmeadow Road in Hampden.
The road is currently closed between Somers Road and Cedar Oak Lane due to the pole blocking the road.
The Hampden Police Department told Western Mass News that National Grid is en route to the scene now.
Police are advising the public to avoid the area until the road has reopened.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
