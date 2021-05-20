EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--An East Longmeadow resident reached out to Western Mass News, concerned about the safety of young students when they're walking home from school.
She believes a crosswalk should be put in and she has the video to prove it. Western Mass News took her concerns to Police.
Every day around two in the afternoon, middle schoolers cross the street here to go home. There's no crosswalk, but one resident tells me there should be.
A Western Mass News Viewer sent us a video, showing middle schoolers in East Longmeadow walking home from school, trying to cross from Birchland Avenue to Pleasant Street, with cars not stopping for them.
"If I had a kid, I was a mom. I would be sacred if my kid was crossing that street," Antonia Benney of East Longmeadow said.
Antonia Benney reached out to Western Mass News about the situation, she said she often walks this area and crossing the street for her is nerve-racking.
“When I try and cross the street myself, I feel like there should be a crosswalk for just regular people, let alone the kids,” Benney said.
Western Mass News showed the video to East Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams to get answers. He agreed this is a safety concern, but said the cars are allowed to keep rolling.
"Yes, that is a concern, but that is why we have crosswalks too because legally those cars don’t have to stop. Just because someone is waiting there without a crosswalk. Obliviously we’d like cars to stop," Williams told Western Mass News.
Williams said there is a process for people like Benney to request a crosswalk if they would like one.
“The best process to use to try to get a crosswalk put in here would be to contact the town manager’s office and request it,” Williams said.
Western Mass News shared this information with Benney. She told us she plans on contacting the city about getting a crosswalk.
