EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Neighbors in an East Longmeadow community are raising concerns about a new rehab facility being developed in their neighborhood.
The Center for Human Development is building an addiction treatment center, but those who live near the Parker Road construction site feel as though they're in the dark on the project being built next door.
"We know nothing," said one East Longmeadow homeowner, who didn't want to show her face on-camera.
That resident said that she and her neighbors noticed construction on this Parker Street building a week and a half ago. She said they called the town to learn more about the permit granted to the site.
"That's when it was disclosed to us that it would be a facility that was for individuals with intellectual disabilities and then it changed to CHD directly contacting another neighbor, and saying 'Oh no, this is going to be a 90-day drug rehabilitation facility,'" that resident explained.
We spoke with a CHD official, who said the facility will be a 16 bed recovery center funded through a statewide initiative to fight addiction.
That official addressed the concern that the facility was permitted as a program for those with disabilities.
"Substance treatment can be considered a disability under some interpretations, which might explain some of it, but we've been working very closely with the town and obviously have been very forthright in our plans for the house. The purpose for this program is really to help people prepare to reintegrate into society. It's people who have demonstrated a very firm commitment to recovery, who have already completed several steps," said Ben Craft, vice president of community engagement for CHD.
Craft said this facility is short-term as they complete a permanent location in South Hadley.
"We have secured a temporary site in East Longmeadow to host the program for probably about a year," Craft explained.
In addition to speaking with CHD, we also reached out to the East Longmeadow town manager, the building department, and the planning department. They either didn't respond to our request for comment or were unwilling to give a statement.
"Others in the town, they should be working ethically for the town's people. They should be looking out and having those communications with the town, not just saying this is the law, this is the way that it is," the neighbor explained.
CHD is allowed, by law, to put what's considered an educational facility in a residential neighborhood, but those in the town are concerned about the other educational facility located close to the CHD construction site.
"Putting it into a community that is less than a quarter of a mile down the road from an elementary school, even less, next to a camp that's run with kids," the neighbor said.
CHD insists the facility will have strict rules for the patients.
"It is staffed around the clock, the days of the people in the program will be very full, with individual therapy, group therapy, support groups," Craft added.
Still, those in the town want more communication from CHD and from East Longmeadow officials before their fears can be alleviated.
"I would feel more comfortable with the town reaching out to the people, also too, CHD coming out to the people," the neighbor noted.
