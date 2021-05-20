EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Next weekend, restaurants and businesses can officially welcome back customers at full capacity, for the first time in over a year.

Though that's already the case just across the border. While Connecticut and other states are back at full capacity, Massachusetts is barely over one week away from that as well. Western Mass News spoke with both the manager and customers at Villa Napoletana who said they cannot wait for that day.

"Due to COVID, it's been really hard to get together with people you really care about so we're just out having late lunch with each other," customer Marli Chai Turner said.

The finish line is in sight for the Bay State, as Gov. Charlie Baker announces all pandemic restrictions on businesses will be lifted Memorial Day weekend.

The masks can finally come off for those fully vaccinated against COVID -19.

"The person I am, a germaphobe, I'm probably still going to wear it, just in case, but aside from that it feels really great, it shows that we're definitely making progress which makes me really happy," Turner told Western Mass News.

Manager of East Longmeadow's Villa Napoletana Crystal Kalajian told Western Mass News it will be a relief to feel a real sense of normalcy again.

"It's so hard, when you're running around, to breathe and it affects how I do my job and I think a lot of people," Kalajian said.

Though seeing other states like Connecticut, just across the border, giving the green light to businesses to lift pandemic restrictions, Kalajian said they've been doing a great job making the necessary adjustments.

"We've jumped through a lot of hoops, we've had the utmost respect for all the mandates, we have plexiglass dividers all throughout the restaurant, the bar, customers appreciate that. The owner actually built those all by hand, he did it within two days at both restaurants, he built that beautiful patio in less than 24 hours," Kalajian said.

Another big help during this time, outdoor dining and alcohol to-go.

"That was important, especially when we were closed, I was so happy they did that,” Kalajian said.

Though pandemic or no pandemic, their priority is the safety and comfort of customers, Kalajian said they're very much looking forward to getting back to normal again.

"There is an end in sight which I think, you can just feel the positivity, people are like, 'finally, finally,” Kalajian said.

Many are definitely looking forward to Memorial Day weekend, that Saturday where restrictions for businesses will be lifted. The state of emergency is expected to be lifted on June 15.