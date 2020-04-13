EAST LONGMEADOW/HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- East Longmeadow Fire Department reported today that retired Fire Captain, Emilio "Leo" DiPalma passed away on April 8.
DiPalma was a World War II veteran and a guard for Nazi prisoners during the Nuremberg trails.
DiPalma was also a resident at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
