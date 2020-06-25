EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Re-opening during the COVID-19 pandemic can be tough enough for business owners and opening shop for the first time ever can certainly come with even bigger challenges.
“It was scary,” said Diane Sullivan-Caron, owner of Hazel the Salon.
Being a business owner during the COVID-19 pandemic brings new challenges for anyone, but for Sullivan-Caron, opening a new salon in the midst of it was even harder
“Welcome to a new establishment, but you’re really not welcome to come in until we hand sanitize you, ask you questions, and we take your temperature,” Sullivan-Caron added.
Sullivan-Caron told Western Mass News she opened Hazel the Salon in East Longmeadow just three weeks ago
“We actually opened with the paint wet…I decided to take it over based on the fact that if I didn’t, there would’ve been five people out of work. They would’ve been a casualty of the social quarantining or the quarantining because of corona,” Sullivan-Caron said.
As a full-service salon offering hair, spa, nails, and more, Sullivan-Caron’s good deed is not going unpunished as she rushed to acquire items needed based on Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan.
“The Barbicide, the open air halo dryers, sanitation products, gloves, color, color itself. Some of our products, they're imported, so therefore, they’re harder to get,” Sullivan-Caron explained.
Despite the challenges and extra-precautions in place, Sullivan-Caron is happy about the reaction from clients
“What surprised me most was the people and how easily people were accommodating and how understanding people were about the face that they have to wear masks, that we can have no hospitality, no coffee or water, that they had to stay outside in their car,” Sullivan-Caron said.
Her advice to anyone looking to follow their dreams and open up shop during these uncertain times: do it.
“Customer service is our number one thing in this business and whether we're taking a break because we have to quarantine or moving forward, we have to be here for people and I would say just do it, but have a plan and a plan that you can follow through with," Sullivan-Caron explained.
Although she still faces shipping challenges, Sullivan-Caron told us some of the biggest pros were how gracious people have been and how missed she was as a hair dresser.
