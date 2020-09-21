EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The East Longmeadow School Committee met Monday evening and addressed the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s letter putting pressure on low-risk COVID-19 communities to return to in-person learning.
The town of East Longmeadow is on that list, but the school committee said they are not moving away from their original plan, despite the state urging them to get students back into the classroom.
“They’re not prepared for the kids to be in person at this time. It’s not fair to the staff, it’s not fair to the school,” said Kelly Eddy, town parent.
The town of East Longmeadow is one of 16 districts across the state, along with several other western Mass school districts, to receive a letter from the DESE pressuring them into returning to in-person learning.
“My issue is definitely with the state in terms of them trying to force the district to change what they’ve already planned and prepared for,” she said.
In a virtual school committee meeting on Monday night, Chairperson Greg Thompson said they are not straying from their original remote learning plan.
“I just wanted to state publicly and we will do the same to Commissioner Riley that we have a plan that we have made and it was one of the few plans approved by DESE to go fully remote,” he said. “We will make a decision by mid-December on whether we will change that model for Jan. 15.”
One parent said she is frustrated the state is trying to change something already working for students.
“Our teachers have put a lot of effort into offering what they can as the best educational experience for our kids on a remote level,” Eddy said. “I’m already hearing of school districts or individual schools having to switch gears. At least with remote, there will be consistency.”
But Thompson said, for now, it’s full steam ahead.
“We’re on the right course and we’ll stay on that course to that regard,” he said. “We’ll get back to the commissioner and we will keep moving forward as best we can.”
The letter gives districts 10 days to explain their plan to bring students back into the building. Again, East Longmeadow officials said they will reassess in mid-December.
