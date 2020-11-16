EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The East Longmeadow School Committee provided an update on their continued expansion of in-person learning Monday night.
Around 150 students have physically returned to the classroom in either a full or hybrid manner.
Looking ahead to January, Superintendent Gordon Smith said the school committee will be decide on December 15 what kind of transition they want for the remainder of the school year.
"It could be something that's in-person it could be hybrid, it could be a remote instructional model depending on all the information that we're gathering,” Smith said. “No matter what the decision is, families will always be able to choose a remote learning option."
Smith said the percentage of parents that opt for a full remote will influence whether the district moves forward with a hybrid learning or full in-person model come January.
