EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For many students, teachers and parents this school year looks very different.
That’s why the Meadow Brook School in East Longmeadow is trying to ease the nerves and uncertainty families have for the start of school.
“You know, sometimes, this will be difficult, but we are in this together,” said Lisa Dakin, Meadow Brook School principal.
Students in East Longmeadow at the Meadow Brook School will be starting remote learning this year, which brings up many questions and concerns for not only young students, but their parents as well.
“Right now, it’s really ‘How do I log on?’ and ‘How do I connect and communicate?’” Dakin added.
That’s why the Meadow Brook School decided to have students and teachers do a meet-and-greet before the school year begins.
“Today is the first day of our meet-and-greet and today, teachers are meeting with first grade students, so we have a staggered schedule. We have nine tents around the building and we have about five kids along with a parent that will be coming in safely distanced in the tent, they will meet the teachers in person and see some friends,” Dakin noted.
Dakin told Western Mass News it’s important for young students to meet their teachers this week and connect with friends in person.
“We are trying to provide some consistency and remind students some things are not going to change. You are still going to have your morning meeting, you are still going to have specials every day, and have an art lesson or music lesson the other day,” Dakin explained.
Thursday, students in first grade will meet their teachers then the kindergarteners are up on Friday.
“Today, teachers have also created packets for the students, so they can take those home, so there is manipulatives activities and tool kits for them to take home as well,” Dakin said.
The full remote learning schedule will begin on Monday for the students at Meadow Brook.
