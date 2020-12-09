EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Community members headed out to the parking lot of the Pleasant View Senior Center in East Longmeadow for a socially-distant game of Christmas bingo.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all guests had to stay in their cars and wear masks when interacting with the volunteers.
Participants tuned into a radio station, so they could hear the numbers being called.
When they thought they had a bingo, they'd honk their horns and a volunteer would go around to check their card.
Prizes included Christmas cards, slippers, and holiday tea.
