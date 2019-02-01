EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Patriots fever is taking hold with just two days to go until the big game.
There was no shortage of enthusiasm today at Meadow Brook Elementary School in East Longmeadow where second graders and staff tried to send some positive energy to the Pats, as they get set to face the Rams on S
The cafeteria at Meadow Brook was the backdrop Friday for a second grade Patriots pep rally.
"Everyone gets to just show how much they love the Patriots," said second grader Auden Vigneaux.
Designed by second grade teachers Joanne Casey and Barbara Spear, this rally - of course - came with some learning disguised as fun and games.
"We decided to create some stations to help them to understand the excitement that we feel," Casey said.
Spear added, "Flick football where they had to create an origami football. We also had some STEM projects in there where they were challenged to make a goal post."
The best part for Vigneux, a die-hard Pats fan, was "having a big dance party, which was amazing. We had music on, everyone was having fun, some of the staff was even dancing."
Officially, today marked sports day at Meadow Brook. Teachers brought their favorite 'soup-er' bowls and all students and staff were encouraged to sport the gear of their favorite team.
"It's sports day at Meadow Brook, so we have lots of Patriots gear and then some other gear," Casey noted.
Vigneux added, "They're going to win. They're going to get that trophy."
Vigneux told Western Mass News that she speaks for many when she explains how that's going to happen. You got it: number 12.
"He's the GOAT, greatest of all time, GOAT," Vigneux said.
Come monday, these second graders hope they still have something to dance about.
Vigneux predicts a 61 to 14 win by the Patriots.
