EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's back to pre-pandemic summer favorites in the town of East Longmeadow, including their carnival, parade, fireworks, and concert series and it all starts next week.
Anticipation is building in East Longmeadow, where summer will once again be celebrated with a big carnival, Fourth of July fireworks and parade, and an outdoor concert series after COVID-19 forced a pause last year.
Kevin Cook with the East Longmeadow Rotary Club said organizers have been working since February, not knowing where pandemic restrictions would stand.
“It’s been a lot of planning, a lot of craziness these past few weeks, but we’re getting it all worked out,” Cook explained.
With the state fully now reopened, the schedule is set.
“Celebrate EL Reopening” will kick off with the opening of the carnival on Wednesday, June 30 at 6 p.m. on Center Field, which will run through Saturday, July 3 until 11 p.m.
The summer concert series will begin on Saturday, July 3 at 7 p.m. at the East Longmeadow High School, featuring the band Trailer Trash, followed by the fireworks display.
On Sunday, the Fourth of July, the town will host the largest Independence Day parade in the northeast, beginning at 10 a.m.
The summer concert series will continue every Wednesday at the high school through mid-August.
For Trailer Trash, they couldn’t imagine a better way to kick off their tenth year performing together.
“For about a year, the future was pretty much unknown, but here we are back to normal,” band member Joe Fazio said.
“Five months ago, we didn’t know if we’d be playing this summer, then all of a sudden in May it started,” band member Bob Stanek explained.
They’re excited to finally be back performing for large crowds at public events again.
“We’re just thankful to be able to play music; it’s a gift,” Fazio said.
For more information on the Fourth of July parade, other acts performing in the summer concert series, or where you can purchase carnival tickets, head to the East Longmeadow Rotary Club’s website.
