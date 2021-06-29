EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town's carnival is getting ready to reopen Wednesday night.

Kevin Cook of the East Longmeadow Rotary Club said everyone's very excited to enjoy the start of summer after the pandemic forced them to cancel all of their summer events back in 2020.

“This has been going on for about 35 years the concert so it's a tradition in East Longmeadow everybody's very excited to have them back be able to get back out and enjoy the start of summer," Cook said.

As for Wednesday's expected severe weather Cook tells us they monitor conditions the day of and will make the call to cancel early in the afternoon if needed.

Any announcement can be found on the Rotary Club's Facebook page.