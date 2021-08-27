EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A mask order goes into effect in East Longmeadow Friday at midnight.
The town's Board of Health voted Thursday to mandate masks in public indoor spaces in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases locally.
According to the board, public spaces include restaurants, bars, indoor performance and event venues, hotels, gyms, salons, and places of worship.
