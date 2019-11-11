(WGGB/WSHM) -- The honoring of local veterans continued Monday morning in West Springfield, as the town hosted its Veterans Day parade.
The event, which kicked off at 10 a.m. from St. Thomas School ended with a ceremony on the town common.
In East Longmeadow, American Legion Post 293 hosted its annual Veterans Day Ceremony.
The event started with a short parade just before 10 a.m. and ended with a ceremony and wreath laying at town hall.
