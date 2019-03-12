WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An East Longmeadow woman is facing drug charges following a lengthy investigation.
West Springfield Police said that through recent surveillance, detectives saw Amanda Daniele of East Longmeadow allegedly make several drug transactions in the area of Route 5 and Highland Avenue in the last week.
"On March 11th, they observed her once again conducting the same type of drug transaction in the same area," police explained in a Facebook post.
Investigators then approached Daniele in her vehicle and reportedly found 415 bags of heroin and 31 individually wrapped bags of cocaine on her person, as well as $1,003 in cash.
Detectives also then reportedly found another 800 bags of heroin stamped 'Bad Bunny' and 'Grease Monkey' inside Daniele's vehicle.
Daniele was arrested and charged with trafficking in 18 grams or more, but less than 36 grams (heroin/morphine/opium), possession to distribute Class A drug (heroin - subsequent offense), possession to distribute cocaine (subsequent offense), possession of heroin (subsequent offense), and possession of a Class B drug (subsequent offense).
