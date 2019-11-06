EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An East Longmeadow woman is speaking exclusively to Western Mass News after she said someone tried to break into her home Sunday night.
Police told Western Mass News this call comes after several other reports of car break-ins around town.
Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a woman, who lives along Allen Street in East Longmeadow, said she heard someone trying to open the screen to her bedroom window. She called police immediately
"It was pretty frightening. I’m on alert anyway because you’re on a main road and a lot of noises going around, but I never expected to hear that. You hear some things and you’re to be like, 'Oh, that’s just the refrigerator,' but you know when it’s not right. It’s pretty scary and I know it’s happening a lot of places," said that Allen Street homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous.
She reached out to Western Mass News after experiencing a frightening situation Sunday night.
"I was in the living room, which is next to the bedroom, when I heard somebody trying to come in through the screen. I could hear them fidgeting with it. It’s not easy to open, so as soon as I heard it, I knew where it was coming from and I got closer and right then I called police," the homeowner explained.
East Longmeadow Police looked around the neighborhood, but didn't find anything.
"The screen was slightly ajar. It looked tampered with to me," the homeowner added.
This isn't the first break-in call police have received lately.
Within the last month, East Longmeadow Police have responded to multiple calls for break-ins in along Stonehll Road, South Brook Road, and Brookhaven Drive.
Police said they can't stress enough the importance of locking your house and car doors.
"I sleep with my car keys by my bed. so next time. if I did hear anything...I also sleep with the fire poker next to by bed. Maybe it won’t do anything, but it makes me feel a little bit better," the homeowner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.