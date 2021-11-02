EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--East Longmeadow Board of Health voted to rescind the town's mask mandate for all indoor public places Tuesday night.
The Board of Health also voted to place a mask advisory for all unvaccinated or high-risk individuals in public places.
The mask order went into effect in August for public spaces, which according to the Board of Health, includes restaurants, bars, indoor performance and event venues, hotels, gyms, salons, and places of worship.
