ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of East Main Street was blocked in both directions after a vehicle struck a utility pole.
Orange Fire officials say that the utility pole snapped and National Grid crews are working to replace the damaged pole.
A woman driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog and resulted in her hitting the utility pole.
There were no injuries reported.
The road was reopened at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.
