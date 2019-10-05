Part of East Main St. in Orange closed after vehicle takes out utility pole.

(photo MGN-online)

 Andrew Masse

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of East Main Street was blocked in both directions after a vehicle struck a utility pole.

Orange Fire officials say that the utility pole snapped and National Grid crews are working to replace the damaged pole.

A woman driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog and resulted in her hitting the utility pole. 

There were no injuries reported. 

The road was reopened at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. 

