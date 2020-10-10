EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on scene in a section of East Street after reports of power lines down and a utility pole on fire.
This occurred around 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of 50 East St. The street is temporarily closed between Route 5 and Fort Hill Road.
The Easthampton Police Department said they will provide an update when the street is reopened.
Western Mass News will keep you updated and will have more information as it becomes available to the newsroom.
