LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to a rollover crash on East Street on Sunday morning.
Around 10 a.m. a vehicle rolled over on its side and crashed into a pole causing wires to loosen.
East Street near the Palmer line is currently closed off as police continue to clear the wires.
Police report no one was injured from the crash.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
