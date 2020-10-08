CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire crews are on scene for a working fire on East Street, which is currently closed.
They responded to the scene at 261 East St., shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.
There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire or if there are any reported injuries.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
