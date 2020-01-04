East St. in Granby closed after truck carrying oxygen tanks catches fire.

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Street is closed at this time as crews continue to investigate a truck fire.
According to Sgt. Irwin of the Ludlow Police Department, officers received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle in the area of West and Brook Streets had caught fire and that people were seen entering and exiting the vehicle.
Officers arrived to find that a truck carrying a trailer was fully engulfed.
As officials worked to get all four occupants out of harm's way, the oxygen tanks that were on board began exploding.
East Street is currently closed at West and Brook Streets and traffic is being rerouted down Brook Street.
Sgt. Irwin says that East Street is expected to reopen between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m.
All four occupants are currently being evaluated on scene by medical personnel.
It was later determined that the truck was traveling through the area when smoke began emitting from the engine.
The truck came to a rolling stop and that's when officials say it fully caught fire.
This investigation is currently being headed by the Granby Police and Fire Departments.
Firefighters from Ludlow also responded to the scene to assist.
