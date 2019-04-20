EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As many families prepare for Easter Sunday, local businesses are seeing a last minute rush before the holiday!
"Easter is all about the chocolate bunny so it's our day."
At Maureen's Sweet Shoppe in East Longmeadow ...
"We're full of jelly beans, sours, gummies. You name it, we have it and we're ready to go."
..Preparations for the Easter season have been underway for weeks.
Maureen Basile, owner of Maureen's Sweet Shoppe says, "We probably started a good couples weeks ago with the molding of the bunnies, but we try to do it as close to the holiday as possible so our products are fresh because we do make them here. We make sure everything anyone opens on Easter morning is perfect."
You might be surprised to find out what kind of chocolate is their most popular.
"Easter is typically a large white chocolate holiday. For some reason, many people associate the white chocolate with Easter so it's very popular this time of year," Maureen tells Western Mass News.
And when it comes to hallow or dense chocolate bunnies...
"We're not fans of hallow bunnies. Because when you bite in that bunny it's like, oh my god there's nothing in here, but for us it's like you want a nice solid bunny," Maureen notes.
But it's not just chocolate bunnies and jelly beans flying off the shelves.
"Flowers. Easter flowers."
Granny's Place Farm Stand in Agawam is full of bright, fresh flowers.
Owner Rick Seldomridge tells Western Mass News, "It's a lot of the Easter lily, lot of tulips. The tulips are gorgeous this year. Everybody's got gorgeous tulips, I'm not the only one. Lots of gorgeous tulips out there."
He says they are usually a final stop on people's Easter shopping list.
"Usually Sunday morning. Last minute thing. Sunday mornings we stay pretty steady. Today is usually a decent day, but it's raining today. If it lets up on the rain, we'll get busy," Rick explains, "Lot of nice flowers this year. They come out excellent."
