SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a mostly virtual celebration in 2020, Easter mass looked a whole lot different this year.
Easter is a holiday celebrated in Christian faiths commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
In Springfield, the Sunday mass at St. Michael's Cathedral Parish got underway in the morning.
Western Mass News spoke with Bishop William Byrne.
He said he's happy to see parishioners back in the pews, but he said that staying COVID safe is more important than ever.
“Last year, we celebrated Easter in the isolation of our homes watching it in our live stream, but now with the safety protocols we can be in person with a limited capacity,” Bishop Byrne said.
Bishop Byrne said he hopes that more people head back to church once they feel safe to do so.
