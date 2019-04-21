SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's Easter Sunday and many churches throughout western Mass. will be celebrating this sacred holiday.
With crowds of people heading to church for their service , that means security will be at an all time high.
From Thursday night through today thousands of people are expected to come worship at Saint Michael's in Springfield.
After the heartbreaking Notre Dame fire in Paris on Monday and with a recent scare in New York at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, many places of worship are stepping up their security.
On Wednesday police in New York arrested a man carrying gas cans and lighter fluid into New York City’s Saint Patrick's Cathedral. Scaring worshipers all over the world.
There have been other attacks on religious groups over the past few months.
Reports coming out just this morning from the Associated Press that at least 138 people have been killed and nearly 500 wounded in explosions at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on this Easter Sunday.
The Diocese of Springfield saying this is the time to come together.
Earlier this week when Western Mass News spoke to the Diocese, spokesman Mark Dupont told us these religious holidays can be a balancing act for everyone visiting their churches ... to feel safe and secure.
He added that they want the churches to be an open space of worship. But that can bring some safety issues.
Most of the parishes today will be keeping an eye out for traffic coming in and out of the church.
In addition, Springfield police tell us they too will be keeping an eye out.
Since the shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh—police have been paying special attention to places of worship.
The services this morning at Saint Michael's will begin at 8:30 and continue until 4 o'clock this afternoon. The church is located at 254 State St. in Springfield.
