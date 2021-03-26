WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There will soon be two more sites for people on western Massachusetts to get the COVID-19 vaccine. A location in Chicopee and one in West Springfield have been approved by the state.

We have been talking for weeks about the push to get a vaccine site at the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds, and tonight, West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt confirmed that it is finally happening.

The site at the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds will host West Springfield, as well as residents of Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, Granville, and Tolland to provide vaccination services from the transportation building located at Gate 1.

Regional COVID-19 vaccination site coming to Chicopee CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee has been approved for a state run Covid-19 vaccination site.

Reichelt said it will take at least a week to stand up the site.

“The state approved our site pending doses and the shipment of doses is usually on Thursdays, so we’ll really know on this coming Thursday and each successive Thursday how many doses the state’s getting and how many doses they’re going to allocate to us,” Reichelt noted.

State Rep. Joseph Wagner confirmed that in Chicopee, the Knights of Columbus building on Memorial Drive will be their regional location, serving Granby and South Hadley too. He said he too is awaiting details from state health officials about receiving vaccine inventory.

Right now, details about registration are also up in the air, but people are encouraged to preregister for an appointment using the state’s site and check the state’s Vaxfinder site for locations near you.