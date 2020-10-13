WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is no traditional Big E fair this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fairgrounds is looking for a new revenue stream this winter
They're offering to house large items, like cars and boats, during the cold months
The Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield is opening for winter storage and Tim Gartska, director of sales, told Western Mass News what this means for business.
“It would be the perfect opportunity to capture some additional revenue that’s really precious to us - to use our barn for boat storage, car storage, bike storage,” Gartska explained.
The items needing a winter home will be kept inside or in a secure outdoor location on the fairgrounds - an area not used to capacity this year due to The Big E being canceled due to COVID-19.
“Being in the people business, we’re one of the types of places that have been unplugged. We had to get creative,” Gartska noted.
Registration is now open starting today and you can go online and reserve your very own spot in the barn where you can part your boat, motorcycle, or car all through the winter.
“Start of our drop-off November 9…through March 18,” Gartska said.
To give you an idea of prices, indoor storage is $500 per boat, car, or trailer up to 15 feet and $225 for motorcycles.
Outdoor storage is $250 per boat, car, and trailer up to 30 feet.
Whether this becomes a new business at the Eastern States Exposition depends on how this winter goes.
