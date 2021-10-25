WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Eastern States Exposition has been awarded a large grant from the federal government. Just weeks after nearly 1.5-million people visited the Big E fair, the exposition is receiving $9-million to invest in the grounds.
“It's a good day for the Exposition, a good day for West Springfield, a good day for Western Massachusetts,” said Congressman Richard Neal.
Officials gathered on the Big E fairgrounds Monday to announce that the Eastern States Exposition is a recipient of a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, made possible with the help of Neal.
“The Big E has a very long and distinguished history,” said the Congressman.
It's a history and legacy that Eastern States Exposition President Gene Cassidy said hasn't been invested in since its beginnings in 1916.
“It's the single biggest injection of capital to this organization in its 105 year history,” stated Cassidy.
He told Western Mass News that like many businesses, the Eastern States Exposition took a major hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The economic loss to the Eastern States during 2020 was so extraordinary, it would have taken us 7 to 10 years to recover,” said Cassidy.
The $9-million will now allow them to not only recover, but restore the grounds, for buildings like the coliseum.
“The coliseum is beautiful. It has a ton of history, but, as we can see, it also needs a lot of work,” said Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield.
The money can be used on payroll, rent, and utilities.
“Capital at this level is what's necessary to keep buildings like this standing,” said Cassidy.
Reichelt said investing money into the fairgrounds is about more than just the Big E.
“It's the horse shows, the dog shows, the car shows, the train shows that brings tens of thousands of people here a weekend,” said Reichelt. “They're going to come to our hotels, they're going to come to our restaurants they're going to spend money in the region which is beneficial to everyone.”
Cassidy said that can continue for years to come, and added, “It's a help today that will have an impact 50 years from now.”
The federal grants are being given to venues across the country in the entertainment realm who suffered significant losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
