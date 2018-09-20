New this year, the Eastern States Exposition launches the first edition of "The Big E Book."
It's an illustrated journey through The Big E and celebrates all the talents that come together to make the fair possible.
Author Ashley Kelleher actually co-authored the book with her two children.
"Yes, we did. We worked as a team to come up with 'The Big E Book.' After we visited last year, my sons and I went home and we started to make a little book and we pulled together some of our favorite pieces of the fair and it just kind of evolved into this beautiful keepsake," Kelleher explained.
This book really helps kids as well with numbers and reading and is geared towards younger children.
The illustrator, Hope Walsh, is local like Kelleher.
"...She is a Hampden girl who is currently employed at RTH Group in East Longmeadow as a graphic designer," Kelleher noted.
The book can be purchased at all souvenir shops throughout The Big E. You can also purchase the book via their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.