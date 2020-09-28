WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Eastern States Exposition has laid off a percentage of their staff members. With no Big E fair because of the pandemic, financial struggles have hit the fairgrounds and have impacted those who live nearby.
This time last year, a neighborhood was flooded with cars as fair goers paid to park on peoples lawns.
But with no fair this year, residents said the neighborhood feels empty -- a similar feeling felt inside the fairgrounds as many people have now lost their jobs.
“We’re a pretty tight-knit group of people at the Eastern States,” CEO Gene Cassidy said. “Most of us have been there for a long time. It’s very difficult, and so a fairly sizable number of people had to be laid off.”
The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of most events in 2020, including the Big E fair.
With a massive loss of revenue, Cassidy said news that 10% of their permanent employees have been laid off.
Some long-term employees have switched to part-time hours and all part-time and seasonal employees are now out of work.
“I need to be able to prepare for a fair in 2021 and my hope is I’ll be able to hire people back,” he said.
While Cassidy said the mood inside the fairgrounds on Monday was somber, similar feelings are felt right across the street from people who normally play a special role in getting guests through the gates.
“We’re normally out here. It’s a 12-hour day,” said Donna Vandal of West Springfield. “We’re out here from 9 in the morning till 9 at night.”
This time last year, Vandals’ property was packed with cars lined up bumper to bumper on her grass eager to hit the fairgrounds.
“We miss our friends,” she said. “We’ve had people come for several years. We watch the little ones grow from 2 feet to teenagers.”
But with no fair means no guests seeking parking this year, and Vandal says the neighborhood just isn’t the same.
“It’s kind of sad. It’s too quiet,” she said.
Over on the fairgrounds, Cassidy said the road to next year’s fair isn’t easy, but is still in sight.
“Coming back from this is going to be a slog,” he said. “It’s gonna be a slow path out of the depth of this in order to open in ‘21. For a mission-driven organization and by God, we’re going to get to where we need to be, but it’s gonna take some time.”
Starting Tuesday, the Big E’s drive-thru event will be doubling in size to serve more customers. Cassidy said the revenue isn’t close to what the fair would be, but is still a huge hit with the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.