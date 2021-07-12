WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New England's great state fair is returning this fall and the Eastern States Exposition is looking for people to work at the event.
A Big E job fair will be held on Tuesday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the cafe area of the Eastern States Farmers Market at the Mallary Complex. Job-seekers will be able to network with several different departments of the fairgrounds and the event is free and open to the public.
“With pandemic-related unemployment benefits set to expire in early September, working at The Big E is a perfect opportunity to ease back into the workforce. And, it’s a fun and uplifting atmosphere,” said Eastern States Exposition Human Resources Director Jessica Fontaine in a statement.
Staff for the 2021 fair will receive training for their roles, as well as training on any COVID-19 safety measures.
The fairgrounds is looking to recruit for positions in the following areas:
- Wine Barn Staff - Beverage Service Prep, Waitstaff
- Retail Staff – Storrowton Village & Farmers Market
- Security Staff - Gate, Roving, Supervisors
- Parking Attendants & Shuttle Drivers
- Custodial, Bathroom Attendants, Trash Collection
- Eastern States Exposition Foundation Representatives
- Guest Information/Administrative Support
- Vendor Information Staff
- Creative Arts Assistants
- Stage hands
Those interested in applying for a job with Eastern States Exposition for this year's fair is asked to apply ahead of time online.
