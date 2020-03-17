SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eastfield Mall in Springfield is making changes to their schedule amid coronavirus concerns and emergency orders aimed at stopping its spread.
Starting Wednesday, the mall will be open:
- 12 p.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
"We appreciate everyone's patience with us while we change and adapt to new regulations handed down from our local and federal governments. We are working diligently to provide a safe and clean environment for our patrons, employees, and mall staff," the mall added in a Facebook post.
In addition, the mall's walker club has been suspended until further notice.
Some individual stores have also changed their hours, while others have temporarily closed. Shoppers are being advised to call ahead to check on a store's status before heading over.
As of Tuesday, March 17, the following stores and services at Eastfield Mall had closed:
- T-Mobile
- Sprint
- MetroPCS
- Youthful Expressions
- Dress for Success
- Bath and Body Works
- FootAction
- Old San Juan
- Mykonos
- Zombie Hideout
- The Markets at Eastfield
The mall reports that Cinemark will be open from 1 p.m to 8 p.m. with limited seating per theater.
As of Tuesday, the following restaurants remained open for take-out:
- Donovan's Irish Pub
- Ninety-Nine
- Yum Yum Kitchen
- Roma Pizzeria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.