SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's more disappointing news for trick-or-treaters.
The tradational Mall-o-Ween at the Eastfield Mall is canceled this year due to coronavirus restrictions.
Usually, the event take places the Tuesday before Halloween. Kids in their customers could go around trick-or-treating.
Western Mass News spoke to the marketing director of Eastfield Mall. She told us while they are sad to cancel the event, the decision was made out an abundance of caution for families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.