SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's more disappointing news for trick-or-treaters.

The tradational Mall-o-Ween at the Eastfield Mall is canceled this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Usually, the event take places the Tuesday before Halloween. Kids in their customers could go around trick-or-treating.

Western Mass News spoke to the marketing director of Eastfield Mall. She told us while they are sad to cancel the event, the decision was made out an abundance of caution for families.

