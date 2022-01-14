SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The AMR regional COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed Saturday.
In a Facebook post, AMR Springfield said the decision was made due to the expected arctic blast forecasted with below zero wind chills. They also said that their teams cannot operate safely under these conditions.
Site officials will also be monitoring the storm that is forecasted on Monday. They encourage people to pre-register beforehand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.