SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- COVID-19 testing sites across western Mass. are seeing longer than normal wait times as people are running to get tested following Christmas and ahead of New Years.
Due to the upcoming holiday, the Eastfield Mall testing site was only open from 7a.m.-11a.m. Thursday.
Western Mass News crews saw people lining up in droves Thursday morning hoping to get tested before the site closed. The site will also be closed Saturday before reopening Sunday at 9:00 a.m.
