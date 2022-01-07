SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The lines Friday morning at the Eastfield Mall were not backed up like they were the past several days.
One woman specifically came to the mall in hopes of a short line.
“Last time I came here there were four parking lots full and five blocks long of cars. I figured it's snowing, the line might be shorter today,” said Jacqeline Velez of Springfield.
Velez spent her snow day in line at the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site. She told Western Mass News she came here four or five times over the past couple weeks - but turned away because the lines were so long.
“I think I contracted COVID Christmas Eve and I came here for a test with my son and I was in the fourth parking lot. Waiting in line. I've been trying to get a test ever since,” said Velez.
Others came to the Eastfield Mall to get tested, because they believe they caught COVID, despite getting the booster and flu shot.
“It sucks I'm missing work, and just going through it all. Trying to fight it and beat it,” said John Chaplin of Springfield.
American Medical Response offered testing on Friday despite the snow, one of the few in the area to do so.
“It's a vital service for some people. So we felt in conjunction with the office of Mayor Sarno that it was the right thing to do,” said Patrick Leonardo, Operations Manager at the Eastfield Mall.
AMR announced Wednesday its testing lab was backed up. Test results could be delayed to up to 48 hours. We asked Leonardo what this means for those getting tested Friday with a short line.
"So if you're getting tested today we would anticipate results to be back either very late tomorrow night or first thing Sunday morning," explained Leonardo.
the COVID-19 testing lines at the Eastfield Mall may have been short Friday, but they were steady. AMR opens back up for testing again Saturday morning at 9:00.
