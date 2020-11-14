SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local families got to load up their cars at the Eastfield Mall on Saturday, thanks to the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.
Farmers to Families drew lines for the drive-thru distribution Saturday afternoon, with over 1,000 food kits handed out.
“When we were approached about having the drive-thru distribution, we immediately began to plan where the best location to put them was and how traffic would flow,” said the marketing manager of Eastfield Mall, Jess Kloss. “It’s been a hard year on a lot of people, and we knew we had to help the MMSF get these essential food kits to those who need them.”
There were over thirty pounds of fresh food, including fruits, veggies, milk, eggs, and meat. There are also two more events scheduled in November on the 21 and 28.
“I think we will have great success, and hopefully, we can expand and give away more kits in the future,” Kloss said. “Registration was full for this event within three days, so it shows you that there is a need.”
Organizers told Western Mass News you don't need to be a veteran to get the food. All you have to do is register online before picking up your meal. For more information and to register for a kit, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.