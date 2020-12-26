SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Eastfield Mall opened its doors this week to the Black and Brown Wall Street organization.
It's a collaboration that organizers hope will create a more diverse group of vendors inside the shopping center.
Western Mass News spoke with some vendors who are excited about the opportunity.
"Our goal through this is to bring people together. Whether it's black/brown/white, just so there's more unity in the community," said a member of Eastfield Mall's premium retailers, Joseph Roach.
Organizers said the Springfield community has to work together to get through this financially stressful time.
If anyone is interested in the pop-up, it's open until New Year's Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.