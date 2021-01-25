SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open in Springfield by the end of the week.

This comes as Phase 2 in the vaccine rollout will begin next Monday.

This mass vaccine site at Eastfield Mall in Springfield will open January 29 and will focus on vaccinating a high volume of people as quickly as possible.

Additionally, other smaller public vaccine sites will be open by the end of this week.

However, officials continue to stress that the demand far outpaces the number of doses from the federal government.

Springfield is getting one of three new mass vaccination sites announced by Baker on Monday. The other sites are in Danvers and Roxbury.

Existing mass vaccination locations include Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park.

Western Mass News has learned each site will have the ability to vaccinate 500 people per day against COVID-19 to start and could ramp up capacity quickly.

In addition, Baker said there will be 103 publicly available vaccine sites in smaller venues across the state like pharmacy and retail locations, including Big Y, Wegmans, Price Chopper, Hannaford, and Stop and Shop, and CVS Health.

However, Baker warned that capacity is not the same as shots administered.

“We are setting up the capacity to administer far more doses than we are currently receiving or projected to receive from the feds,” Baker explained.

Those in Phase 1 of the vaccine’s rollout plan will be able to book appointments for the Eastfield Mall site starting on Wednesday through the state's vaccine website and that includes those at the top of the list in Phase 2.

“Phase 2 vaccines will begin for the first priority group. That’s everyone over the age of 75 starting on February 1,” Baker added.

The governor also announced an important change in order for Phase 2, moving one group ahead of transportation, education, and food service workers

“We’re also moving residents age 65 and older ahead in the order. This group will start getting vaccines after residents age 75 and older,” Baker noted.

For those eligible to make an appointment for the Eastfield Mall clinic starting Wednesday, you can go to the state’s map site and click on the location you want to book.

Western Mass News is continuing to following this developing story. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 4PM on CBS3.