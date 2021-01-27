SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts residents 75 years old and up were clear to begin signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, but the launch did not go as smoothly as planned.
Our newsroom received phone calls and emails from frustrated seniors having trouble scheduling an appointment.
Several people contacted us Wednesday morning saying they were not able to sign up for a vaccination at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.
Later in the day, the site opened up, but the time slots quickly ran out.
People who are 75 years and older are getting ready to roll up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine as Phase 2 of the state’s rollout plan begins Monday.
But Wednesday morning, seniors in western Mass. ended up stressed out not being able to sign up for an appointment online.
“The sign-up process is such a black hole question mark for me.
We have been working around the Mass government COVID website, and it’s very complex for a senior citizen who is a non-techy,” Springfield resident Sandra Thorne said.
Governor Charlie Baker addressed the issues during his coronavirus task force briefing.
“If you can't secure an appointment right away, you need to be patient about that. We understand the difficulty that's attached to that, but keep checking the website,” Baker said.
Western Mass News wanted to walk you through the steps to be able to sign up to get the shot.
First, you head to the state’s web page for the vaccine.
Then scroll down to the map and click on where you want to get the shot.
We found one appointment available at the Eastfield Mall.
It asks you a few questions before asking for your phone number, but then we quickly learned all the times were booked up.
The Biden administration has announced that they will be increasing the vaccine supply to all the states.
Baker said the state is planning on giving 300,000 doses a week by mid-February.
So if you couldn’t get an appointment just yet, hang tight.
“More and more time slots will be added on a rolling basis as we get additional supply,” Baker said.
Thorne was able to get her an appointment before they all booked up.
For more information or to book an appointment, you can CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.