SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's the end of the line for the mass covid-19 vaccination site at the Eastfield Mall.
The site, which opened this past January, gave out its final vaccination Tuesday.
Curative, the company that runs the mass covid-19 vaccination site, is shifting focus.
Tuesday may be the last day for their large-scale operation, but they are not leaving the region. They will now work on pop-up vaccination clinics in Western Mass.
Curative's Jenneke Reynolds said, “Now we have to get into the community to get people for whom it is difficult to get here, they have some hesitancy, or they don't have any time to get down here."
Reynolds notes several obstacles they’ve faced since opening back on January 29th, like long lines, vaccine anxieties, and eligibility.
"These things have been ironed out bit by bit. Now we're down to 12-year-olds being able to get the vaccine, instead of just 75 and over. It's a completely different population, it's very different now," said Reynolds.
Over the last 5-plus months, Curative says they’ve vaccinated more than 150,000 people at the Eastfield Mall.
Massachusetts is now one of the top vaccinated states in the country.
Reynolds says we still need to keep our guards up against covid-19.
"It's not over, it's just easier to get vaccinated. You don't have to wait in line, you don't have to sign up ahead of time."
